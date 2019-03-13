Missouri fugitive accused of Oklahoma police car heist

Travis Davis' mugshot from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

SEDALIA, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a Missouri fugitive who is accused of stealing a police car in Oklahoma when authorities attempted to recapture him.

KHBS reports that Heavener, Oklahoma, Police Chief Ty Armstrong, says police found 30-year old Travis Lee Davis at a convenience store Wednesday after a woman called to report that she was the victim of a kidnapping. Armstrong says Davis managed to crawl through the cage of the police car and drove about 1.5 miles (2.41 kilometers) before crashing into a tree. Armstrong says it’s possible that Davis may have gotten onto a passing train.

Davis was reported missing from his cell block late Sunday night in a jail in Pettis County, Missouri, where he had been held since a hostage situation last month involving a woman and a toddler.

