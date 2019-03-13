Money Saver – Get discounted Moolah Shrine Circus tickets

Posted 7:32 am, March 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS – It’s just about time to run away and join the circus and you can do it for half off.

The Moolah Shrine Circus is coming to the Family Arena nMarch 21- 24.

You can get half-price reserved seats in the lower level.

This pricing is good only for Opening Night, next Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Regular price is $23.50 you’ll get it for $11.75.

There is no limit to how many tickets you can purchase.

Click here to purchase the “Half Price Reserved Seats” on Opening Night.

 

 

 

