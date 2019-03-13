Money Saver – Get discounted Moolah Shrine Circus tickets
ST. LOUIS – It’s just about time to run away and join the circus and you can do it for half off.
The Moolah Shrine Circus is coming to the Family Arena nMarch 21- 24.
You can get half-price reserved seats in the lower level.
This pricing is good only for Opening Night, next Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
Regular price is $23.50 you’ll get it for $11.75.
There is no limit to how many tickets you can purchase.
Click here to purchase the “Half Price Reserved Seats” on Opening Night.