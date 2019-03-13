No foul play suspected after human remains identified

Posted 8:00 am, March 13, 2019, by
FULTON, Mo. –  Human remains found in rural Callaway County last month have been identified.

The Boone-Callaway Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of 39-year-old Loy Peters of Fulton.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said Tuesday no foul play is suspected in Peters’ death.

An area resident discovered the remains while walking through a wooded area Feb. 24.

The Fulton Sun reports Loy went missing in June 2016 after a mental health crisis and conflict with a family member. No official cause of death was released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.