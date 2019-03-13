No foul play suspected after human remains identified

FULTON, Mo. – Human remains found in rural Callaway County last month have been identified.

The Boone-Callaway Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of 39-year-old Loy Peters of Fulton.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said Tuesday no foul play is suspected in Peters’ death.

An area resident discovered the remains while walking through a wooded area Feb. 24.

The Fulton Sun reports Loy went missing in June 2016 after a mental health crisis and conflict with a family member. No official cause of death was released.