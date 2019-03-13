× Nobel Prize award donated to University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The man who won the University of Missouri’s first Nobel Prize is donating the prize money to the university.

George Smith announced Tuesday he will donate the $243,000 prize to support needs-based scholarships for future College of Arts and Science students.

The 78-year-old Smith shared the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry with two other scientists for using a version of evolution to create new proteins that led to a best-selling drug and other products.

The Columbia Missourian reports the University of Missouri System and Missouri campus will also contribute $200,000 to scholarships. Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright set aside an additional $100,000 for scholarships.

Missouri will also match donations made to the Nobel Scholarship during Mizzou Giving Day on Wednesday and Thursday.

Registration or no registration, everyone is welcome to hear from #MizzouNobel George Smith and others from Mizzou share experiences during the Nobel Prize celebrations in Stockholm. It's tonight at 7 p.m in Jesse Hall. Admission is free!https://t.co/0wEazQ33WP pic.twitter.com/EvIczeDCKP — Mizzou (@Mizzou) March 12, 2019