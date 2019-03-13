Police search for driver who fled crash on Kingshighway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUS- Police are searching for a driver of a stolen car who ran from the scene of an early morning wreck.

According to authorites, the incident happened around 4:00 a.m. at Kingshighway and Shaw in south St. Louis Wednesday.

The stolen vehicle hit a pick-up truck, then fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident where they found the driver of the truck trapped for about twenty minutes.

The driver was taken to the hospital, their condition wasn't immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.