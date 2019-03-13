Person rescued from Earth City canal system near Missouri River

Posted 9:11 pm, March 13, 2019

EARTH CITY, Mo. – First responders with the Pattonville Fire Protection District successfully rescued a person who got stuck in a canal or pond along a bike trail near the Missouri River.

The canal or pond is located near an industrial complex in the 4200 block of Rider Trail North in Earth City.

It’s unclear how the person wound up in the canal/pond.

