× Saint Louis University announces developer for Grand and Chouteau site

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University announced they have selected a real estate/development firm to develop the 14-acre property Wednesday morning.

According to Saint Louis University , Cullinan Properties Limited plans to build an 850,000 square-foot mixed-use development on the site at Grand and Chouteau.

“We look forward to developing something that will make both SLU and St. Louisans proud,” Cullinan Properties, Partner and CEO Christopher M. West said in a company news release.

The site will include retail shopping, entertainment, restaurants office space, hotel accommodations, and residential housing.