ST. LOUIS - As heavy snow moves through Denver hundreds of flight have been canceled. Flight delays are coming out of Lambert Airport Wednesday morning.

As of 5:32 a.m. Monday, 939 flights have been delayed, according to FlightAware. Eight flights have been canceled out of St. Louis into Denver.

Lambert Internation Airport advises travelers to check with their airline to confirm their flight’s status.

We're preparing for several inches of snow and strong winds at DEN tomorrow. Ahead of the storm, @southwest, @frontier and @united have cancelled flights and more cancellations and delays are possible. If you're flying tomorrow, check with your airline #cowx ❄️🌨️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/c1cmGl1TWN — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 13, 2019