St. Louis prosecutor calls warrant an intimidation act

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says police, a judge and a special prosecutor are trying to intimidate and embarrass her with a warrant to search her office’s electronic records.

But Gardner told The Associated Press Wednesday that she won’t be intimidated.

The search warrant relates to records of a perjury investigation into William Tisaby, whom Gardner hired last year to investigate then-Gov. Eric Greitens.

Judge Michael Mullen on Tuesday ordered Gardner to comply with the warrant. Police and an attorney for the special prosecutor appointed to oversee the Tisaby case removed an email server.

An appeals court later issued a preliminary order halting execution of the warrant. The email server was returned about an hour after it was taken.

Mullen declined to comment. Messages seeking comment from the special prosecutor and police haven’t been returned.