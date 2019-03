Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Care To Learn is a local organization dedicated to providing school children with funding for health, hunger, and hygiene.

Friday, May 10 they are hosting their 007 themed 2nd Annual Care to Learn - Greater St. Louis Spring Fundraiser. Annie Mayrose and Sanaz Collins joined FOX 2 to explain how this organization is helping students across the state of Missouri.

License to Care

May 10th

6:30 PM-10:30 PM

The Coronado

http://www.CareToLearn.org/LicenseToCare