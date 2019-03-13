× Tim’s Travels: University City School district launches student-led newscast

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Tim Ezell is jumping ship and working for another news station. He was live in University City checking out the school districts brand-new, student-led newscast.

The newscast is known as SDUC News, and is intended to inform district students, teachers, staff, parents, and the broader University City community about the great things happening in the School District of University City.

Each newscast episode is approximately 5-10 minutes and features stories published on the website of the School District of University City, as well as stories published in the UCity PRIDE newsletter.