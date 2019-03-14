Better Business Bureau warns about spring break travel scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Students eager to take time off from classes and to escape winter weather look forward to spring break.

But, their budgets are often limited, so they seek out bargains on flights and accommodations.

Last year, the Better Business Bureau received more than 5,000 complaints concerning travel agencies and services. In most cases, consumers reported that they were misled by travel offers that failed to deliver as promised. In other cases, consumers registered complaints about paying for travel arrangements that were never made.

The BBB advises consumers to be wary of travel deals that seem too good to be true.

Many online sites offer deals on travel. Some are legitimate, while others may be scams.

Also, verify the reputation of sites when booking travel by going to BBB.org. Also, check a site's reservation policies and other fine print before booking deals. Package deals may be touted as all-inclusive, but be sure you understand exactly what is included.