'Better Together' holds second of four town hall meetings Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The Better Together group is scheduled to hosts the second of four town hall meetings Thursday to discuss their plans for a St. Louis City-County Merger.

The meeting will be held at Lodge at Des Peres on Des Peres Road. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The first meeting was held last week in West St. Louis.

The “Better Together” plan would require a statewide vote to consolidate the city and county. Supporters say it will strengthen the region.

Several municipalities have gone on record opposing the plan including the City of Chesterfield.

There is a 150 person limit at tonight’s meeting. To RSVP visit: www.bettertogetherstl.com.