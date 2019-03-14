× Billikens Beat Richmond, Advance at A-10 Tournament

Down ten points in the second half, the Billikens rallied for a 71-68 win over Richmond at the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Thursday night in Brooklyn, NY.

Hasahn French scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead SLU. Tramaine Isabell Jr chipped in 17 points, while Javon Bess scored 14 to lead the Bills to the quarterfinals of their conference tournament. French’s slam dunk gave Saint Louis a 66-64 lead and they held on from their for the victory.

The win is the Bills 20th of the season (20-12). They will play Friday night against Dayton in the next round of the A-10 Tourney.