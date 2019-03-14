Bone marrow donor gets life-saving kidney transplant 20 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is said that it is far better to give than to receive.

68-year-old Robert Miller is currently recovering from a life-saving kidney transplant, given to him by an anonymous donor.

Miller was on the other end of the surgical procedure 20 years ago, in 1999, when he donated his bone marrow and saved the life of a young man in a coma, according to WPIX.

With tears in his eyes, Miller emotionally said it was humbling to know that he was able to save someone's life. "How could I say no?" he declared.

Miller would like to say 'thank you' to the man who gave him the gift of life, but the donor wishes to remain anonymous.

"Thank you," says Miller, "Thank you for saving my life."