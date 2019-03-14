Cook and Iowa End Illinois’ season at Big Ten Tournament

The Iowa Hawkeyes blew out the Illinois Fighting Illini 83-62 in round two of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night in Chicago, IL, ending their season.

Chaminade alum Tyler Cook scored 12 points for victorious Hawkeyes including two rim rocking dunks. Iowa got off to a quick 7-0 lead in the game. Illinois cut the lead down to 30-29 at one point in the first half. But Iowa made 12 three pointers in the game along with Cook’s strong inside play to turn this game into a blow out.

The Illinois season ends with a record of 12-21.

