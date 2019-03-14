Family says witness intimidation didn’t stop justice as St. Louis man is convicted of murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - After nearly three years of dealing with fear and grief, a St. Louis family has finally gotten closure.

On Thursday, a jury found 25-year-old Dominique Kemper guilty of murdering 43-year-old Andre Walker in 2016.

Kemper was found guilty of first-degree murder among other crimes.

Family members said Walker was killed at a family gathering in north St. Louis. Loved ones had gathered at a home along West Evans Avenue to mourn the recent loss of a loved one. They said Kemper shot and killed the victim outside of the home. They said Kemper's family and the victim's family were close friends.

The victim's cousin, Serena Wilson-Griffin, said witnesses in the case had to deal with a lot of witness intimidation but it did not stop them from doing what was right.

Kemper will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.