Former St. Louis police officer gets 13 months for bribery

Posted 2:59 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58PM, March 14, 2019

File photo courtesy St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for taking bribes.

Marlon Caldwell was sentenced Thursday. He is among four former St. Louis officers who pleaded guilty in the case, admitting they took money to provide nonpublic information to a chiropractor and his wife, who used the information to solicit patients.

Federal prosecutors say Caldwell took money in exchange for providing un-redacted accident reports.

The chiropractor, Mitchell Davis was sentenced to 2 { years in prison. His wife, Galina Davis, was placed on probation.

Former officer Cauncenet Brown was sentenced in January to 10 months in prison. Former officers Mark Taylor and Terri Owens still face sentencing.

