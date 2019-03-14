Fraudsters set up scheme to dupe Amazon, Hulu and other users about default payments

March 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS - If you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, or other services to watch your favorite shows, police say watch out. Someone has found a way to trick people into believing their account is in default. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports on the warning from local authorities.

