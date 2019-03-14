Heavy rain causes rivers to rise, road closures in Missouri

Posted 10:13 am, March 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS- Heavy rains have caused rivers and creeks to rise across much of Missouri, flooding thousands of acres of agricultural land and closing several roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler map shows road closures at dozens of locations, mainly in northwest and southern Missouri.

The National Weather Service forecast says towns ranging from Hannibal to Clarksville to Cape Girardeau are expected to reach moderate flood levels over the next week.

The Missouri River is already slightly above flood stage at several locations, including Waverly and Hermann, and expected to rise a few more feet into next week. Smaller rivers across the state also are spilling over their banks.

