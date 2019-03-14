× Last Place Senators Shut Out Blues, 2-0

The team with the worst record in the National Hockey League shut down the Blues 2-0 on Thursday night. The Ottawa Senators came into the game with a league worst 23-41-6 record, but their goalie, Anders Nilsson stopped all 35 Blues shots to get the shutout win. The Blues dropped their third straight game and have scored just three goals in those three contests.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the second period on Christian Wolanin’s goal. They scored their other goal on Chris Tierney’s empty net goal late in the contest.

The setback and three game losing skid drops the Blues from third place in the Central Division to the top Wild Card spot. The Dallas Stars won their game tonight over the Minnesota Wild 4-1 to take over that third place spot. The records: Stars 37-28-8 (79 Points), Blues 36-27-7 (79 Points). Both teams have 12 games remaining on their schedule.