Late-winter storm drops record rain in Midwest

PIERRE, S.D. – A massive late-winter storm has produced record rainfall in parts of the Midwest, with flooding happening in several states.

The National Weather Service reports several cities in eastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa set rainfall records for the date Wednesday.

Flooding is occurring in those states and it’s forced the 200 residents of Hornick, Iowa, to evacuate. Evacuations also are occurring in several eastern Nebraska communities.

Authorities say a hydroelectric power dam failed on the Niobrara River in northern Nebraska, damaging a highway. No one was hurt.

Weather service meteorologist Peter Rogers says flooding is likely to persist into the weekend.

Lennox, South Dakota, Mayor Tracy West says there’s a lot of water around and “it’s got to find a way to get out of here.”