Oklahoma clerk recognizes suspect after he robs store a second time

Posted 2:15 pm, March 14, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A convenience store clerk has recognized a juvenile suspect who robbed the store’s pharmacy Thursday morning as the same person who robbed the store a few weeks ago.

The most recent robbery happened early Thursday morning at a Walgreens. According to police, the clerk recognized the juvenile suspect because of another robbery that happened at the same store a few weeks ago.

According to police, the suspect jumped the pharmacy counter, threatened the clerk by indicating he had a gun, stole several bottles of pills including Xanax and opioids and ran from the store.

Nobody was injured, but the suspect is still at large.

