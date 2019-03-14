× Pi Day: Many meals and deals going for just $3.14

Many businesses are having special Pi Day deals and specials. Check out our list below:

Food

— Pi Pizza:– Buy one large, get another pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14. Dine-in – All day. Carryout till 4pm. Free large pizza for all Pi babies (all guests with birthday of March 14).

— 7-Eleven: With the 7Rewards app, get one slice of pizza for 50 cents, or buy a whole pie and get 314 7Rewards points. With the 7Now delivery service, customers can get up to two pizzas for $3.14 each.

— BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14.

— Blaze Pizza: With the app, get $3.14 pizzas all day long. One per customer.

— California Pizza Kitchen: Get a slice of key lime pie for $3.14.

— Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: Order a homemade chicken pot pie for $3.14.

— Cici’s: Get an adult buffet an large drink, get one for $3.14 with a special coupon.

— Bakers Square: Get $2 off any pie. Double crust and fruit pies will be baked with the pi symbol.

— Boston Market: Get a free rotisserie chicken pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink with a coupon.

— Pieology: On March 14, buy one Artisan Thin Pizza at regular price and get another of equal or lesser value for $3.14.

— St. Louis Wing Co. – Get a six-piece boneless Red Hot Riplets combo meal for $3.14 (no tax) from 12-8pm.

— Walmart: Walmart Grocery allows you to order frozen pies, frozen pizzas or all the ingredients to make pies from scratch — and then have them loaded into your car for free. Use this code to get $10 off orders over $50.

— Whole Foods: Get a large bakery pie for $3.14 off the regular price.

Retail:

— Amazon: Use Amazon coupons to get up to 10% off various Raspberry Pi kits.

— eBay: eBay is holding a Pi Day sale that begins 8 a.m. PT on March 14 here. The sale is heavy on tech and home goods, with select items priced at $314. Highlights include:

— Kohl’s: Whether you’re serving pizza or pie, the BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan and Cutting Tool helps you bake the perfect pie and slice it easily. It’s currently $10 off. Order it in time for Pi day and get 15% of on orders over $100 until March 12.

*The offers are good at participating locations only. *

Here are some fun tidbits about pi and its day of celebration, i.e. March 14.

What is pi?

Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, or approximately 3.14.

What is Pi Day?

Pi Day occurs March 14, because the date is written as 3/14 in the United States. If you’re a serious math geek, celebrate the day exactly at 1:59 a.m. or p.m. so you can reach the first six numbers of pi, 3.14159.

March 14 is also Albert Einstein’s birthday.

How did Pi Day start?

Physicist Larry Shaw started Pi Day in 1988 at San Francisco’s Exploratorium to celebrate the famous number and mathematics in general.

In 2009, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution to recognize Pi Day.

Who invented pi?

The mathematical concept of pi has been around for thousands of years, but it started to be known by the Greek letter only in the 1700s. Philologist William Jones began using the symbol in 1706, but it was popularized by mathematician Leonhard Euler.

Why is pi important?

Unless you’re a mathematician or scientist, you probably don’t encounter pi very often. But pi is essential for calculations in math, engineering, construction, physics and space exploration.

Does pi ever end?

Like our love for pie, pi is infinite. Its exact value can never be calculated, and it doesn’t seem to have a pattern. Here’s pi to the 10,000th digit. You should recite it.

Who holds the record for reciting pi?

Rajveer Meena holds the record for reciting the most number of decimal places of pi. In 2015, Meena recited 70,000 decimal places blindfolded. It took him 10 hours.

For more information about pi, visit www.piday.org.