R. Kelly's sex videos have circulated nationwide for years

CHICAGO -Sex videos like those that have been integral to the criminal cases against R. Kelly have been circulating across the nation for years.

Some of the tapes leaked out of the singer’s collection in the 1990s. They were copied and recopied and distributed through flea markets and street vendors. The recordings are still widely available from websites. A Pennsylvania man says he recently discovered one while cleaning his home.

An acquaintance of Kelly’s once testified that the singer lugged a duffel bag everywhere _ to recording studios, film sets and gyms. She says stuffed inside was his collection of his homemade VHS sex tapes.

It’s unclear how the first tapes got into the hands of someone other than Kelly.