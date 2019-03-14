× Reba McEntire & Snoop Dogg among artists announced for 2019 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The concert lineup for the 2019 Illinois State Fair has been released. Artists include Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Old Dominion and more.

Reba will close the fair with the final concert on Sunday, August 18. She last played the Illinois State Fair Grandstand in 1999. Opening for Reba McEntire on Sunday, August 18, will be Rachel Wammack.

Illinois State Faire concert lineup:

Dan + Shay – Sunday, August 11.

The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond – Monday, August 12 – Free concert.

Why Don’t We – Tuesday, August 13.

Pentatonix with Special Guest Rachel Platten – Wednesday, August 14.

Old Dominion – Thursday, August 15.

Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die – Friday, August 16.

Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack – Sunday, August 18.

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting April 20 at Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster directly at 800-745-3000. For those who prefer to purchase tickets in person, you can get them at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday, April 22