ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Science Center Omnimax Theater also known as an IMAX Dome Theater is getting set up for an upgrade.

It will be the largest renovation of the big screen since it was built in 1991.

The theater will temporarily close from April 23 until May 2

Then again from July 29 to late November.

