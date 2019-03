Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- It's time for spring break. Whether you're headed to the beach, or maybe the slopes, be ready with your wardrobe. Don't know what to pack?

Marketing Director of South County Center Christine Poehling has you covered with everything from sun protection to insulated outerwear and luggage.

Find more information here:

http://www.shopsouthcountycenter.com

@Southcountyctr

http://www.Facebook.com/Southcountycenter