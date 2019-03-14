St. Louis area encouraged to prepare for strong winds Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Another windy day is on the way with the potential for a few gusts between 40-60mph.

High winds can bring down power lines, cause property damage and pose life-threatening dangers to people and pets. It is important to understand the risks can help you prepare for these events.

The National Weather Services suggest making a list of items outside your home you will need to tie down or put away so that they don't blow away or fly through a window. It is important to immediately secure these items to avoid damage or injury once the wind starts picking up.

When high winds are predicted or imminent:

Bring pets and children indoors

Secure loose items like toys, lawn furniture, trash cans, garden decorations and small potted plants by moving them to a shed or garage.

Park your vehicles in a garage if the space is available.

If there are large items outside your home that you can’t move indoors, secure them as needed with tie-downs or sandbags.

Close and latch storm shutters if they’re already installed.

Close and latch all doors and windows.

