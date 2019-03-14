St. Louis police union calls circuit attorney a menace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the judge, special prosecutor, and St. Louis police involved in the case against her former lead investigator in the Eric Greitens impeachment case were not playing by the rules.

On Thursday, the NAACP and Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri backed Gardner, while the St Louis Police Officers Association claimed the circuit attorney is a menace to society.

Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis NAACP, and Pastor Linden Bowie have asked the Missouri Supreme Court to remove Judge Michael Mullen and special prosecutor Gerard Carmody from the perjury case against William Tisaby, Gardner's former lead investigator in the Greitens case.

“As far as we're concerned, any integrity about their role has gone out the door. I don’t trust them,” Pruitt said.

Gardner’s office said Judge Mullen broke his own gag order and allowed a broad search warrant that hurt the office’s daily work and a special prosecutor that followed through on the warrant in a speedy manner, despite knowing the circuit attorney had appealed it. Gardner later won a stay on her appeal.

“When we see a special prosecutor act so quickly on the heels of a judge releasing his findings, it’s apparent somebody's talking to somebody that they were already preset to do it,” Pastor Bowie said.

Gardner’s email server was taken during the search but the Missouri Court of Appeals ordered it back to her. The server was returned an hour later.

At present, the special prosecutor can respond to the appellate court to explain the scope of his search warrant.

The circuit attorney’s office said thousands of citizens’ information was compromised.

However, Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis police union, said Gardner believes she’s untouchable.

“Nobody in America gets to say no to a search warrant,” he said. “You can’t issue a search warrant unless there is probable cause a crime has been committed. So we know a crime occurred, we know there is evidence of it on her server.”

The NAACP of St. Louis has serious concerns that Judge Mullen and special prosecutor Carmody have shown they can’t work past their alleged biases, driven by past professional relationships and disdain for Gardner.

“I believe that, in some ways, their actions were racially-tinged,” Pruitt said.

Roorda said St. Louis needs a new circuit attorney.

“She has damaged herself beyond redemption and it’s time for us to get a circuit attorney to do the job she's not doing,” he said.