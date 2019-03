Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for suspects after a historic spot in south St. Louis was robbed Wednesday night.

The thieves stole computers and other equipment from the office at the Chatillon De-Me-Nil Mansion around 10:30 p.m.

According to authorities, nothing in the museum was disturbed.

Dating back to 1848 the mansion is an example of Greek revival architecture.

The museum also features memorabilia from the 1904 World's Fair.

Breaking Overnight

Police are searching for suspects who stole from a historic mansion— details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am. pic.twitter.com/7MSF5EiEzb — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 14, 2019