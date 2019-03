Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Pi Day is celebrated around the world on March 14. Today is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi which is approximately 3.14159, and talk to their friends about math.

Tim Ezell could celebrate the day with some mad math skills but instead, he found a sweeter celebration with Pie Oh My! in Maplewood.

Pie Oh My!

2719 Sutton Blvd in Maplewood

314-704-4416

http://www.pieohmystl.com