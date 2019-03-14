Valley Park Foster Closet helps children in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Most children in foster care have nothing more than the clothes they're wearing when they arrive at a new home, but Tiffany Marquart is changing that.

Tiffany Marquart Founder of Valley Park Foster Closet opened in January of 2018 to serve children affected by the foster care system in St. Louis County and other surrounding counties. The Closet provides children affected by the foster care system with clothing, shoes, diapers/wipes, formula, baby equipment, and care bags.

For more information on how to support children in foster care visit www.facebook.com/ValleyParkFosterCloset