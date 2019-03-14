Washington University Nephrologist highlights World Kidney Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thursday, March 14 is World Kidney Day!

This year, World Kidney Day sets out to raise awareness of the high and increasing burden of kidney diseases worldwide. According to the National Kidney Foundation, '1 in 3 American adults is at risk for kidney disease

Dr. Andrew Malone, Washington University Nephrologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital discussed the integral role kidneys play in our health, and how to prevent kidney disease.

Preventative methods to reduce your risk for kidney disease include:

o Maintain a proper diet and exercise

o Manage your weight (normal body mass index is 18.5 - 24.9)

o Manage your blood pressure

o Reduce your blood sugar

o Avoid excessive alcohol intake

o No smoking