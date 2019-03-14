Wicked winds sweep across St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There have been wind damage reports coming in from all over the St. Louis metro area.

High winds blew over a signal light in downtown St. Louis. Fox 2’s Randi Naughton witnessed it. She said a pedestrian narrowly escaped injury.

MoDOT crews worked quickly to clear a big old tree that stopped traffic in both directions on First Capitol in St. Charles in both directions. It’s one of the main roads that leads to St. Joe’s Hospital about a half mile away.

Power in Kirkwood was cut to homes and businesses. Many stores and restaurants closed for a couple hours at the Kirkwood Commons shopping center. Thanks to a generator, the Target Store stayed open and the checkouts still had power.

At Doc’s Harley-Davidson, they brought out flashlights to show off the product. If people were interested in a bike they took it outside in the sunlight to get a good look. Still, not a great morning for sales.

“It’s a little bummer, obviously, when it goes out because obviously, we can’t sell bikes at the moment,” said Phillip Bruno, an employee at Doc’s.

A less common site at St. Louis-Lambert: aircraft used the crosswinds runway.

Truckers had to battle the gusts. It’s not an easy job keeping the big rig under control.

“I have a couple times in my life where I stopped and said, ‘That’s it ‘til it quits,’” said trucker Brad Willard.

Trucker Dave Mahlum added: “We get over 40 miles per hour wind gusts. We don’t like to be out there.”

The water blew sideways at Forest Park while the trees were bending in the high winds.

Joggers thought the weather was perfect.

“Just helps you feel alive, get some vitality in you,” one man said.