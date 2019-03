× 65% of Americans are saving less or nothing, study says

ST. LOUIS – Working Americans are struggling to save money. More than one in five don’t save any of their annual income.

A new survey from BankRate.com finds that about one-fifth of Americans don’t have any savings.

Most say they would have trouble paying for an unexpected expense.

According to experts back in the 1980s, many Americans were saving ten percent or more of their income, now the average saver puts away only 7.6 percent.