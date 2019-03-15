Amazing “Superpower Dogs” take over the OMNIMAX Theater at the Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Discover some of the world's most remarkable dogs and their human partners in Super Power Dogs a new Imax documentary opening Friday at the St. Louis Science Center's Ominimax Theater.

Superpower Dogs follows six real-life working dogs from around the world as well as their human partners as they brave earthquakes and avalanches,

protect endangered species such as rhinos and elephants and transform the lives of people with special needs.

Ian Banbury and Henry joined FOX 2 Friday to share their amazing story.

For tickets and showtimes visit slsc.org

