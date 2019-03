× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 15, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 15, 2019.

Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball state semi-final games.

(Boys): Howell vs CBC

(Boys): Ladue vs St. Mary's

(Boys): East St. Louis vs Peoria Manual

(Boys): Belleville West vs Chicago Curie

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school basketball state semi-final games.

(Girls): Incarnate Word vs Miller Career Academy

(Girls): Parkway Central vs Jefferson City

This is the final Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for the 2018-19 high school year. Thanks to all of you for watching!

See you in August!!