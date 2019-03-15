× Billikens Beat Dayton, Advance to A-10 Tourney Semi’s

Tramaine Isabell Jr scored 24 points to lead the sixth seeded Saint Louis Billikens to a 64-55 win over the number three seed Dayton Flyers at the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Brooklyn, NY Friday night. After trailing 30-29 at half time, the Billikens outscored Dayton 35-25 in the second half to move into the semi-finals of the A-10 Tourney.

Jordan Goodwin scored 17 points while teammate Javon Bess added 15 points in the SLU victory.

The Billikens (21-12) advance to the semi-final round on Saturday in Brooklyn. They will face second seeded Davidson. It’s a 2:30 PM tip off.