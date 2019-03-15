× Hazelwood West High School on lockdown; police search for suspicious subject

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Hazelwood police are searching for an alleged armed suspect near Armstrong Elementary School after receiving a call of a suspicious subject.

Police received a call around 9:40 a.m. about a subject wearing all black and carrying what looked like an assault rifle into the rear of the school near Howdershell Rd.

Responding officers shut down the area and school to search for anyone matching the description. Students were not at the school today, however teachers there did not report seeing anyone entering the school or matching the description.

Hazelwood West High School was put on lockdown and the area is also being swept by police as as a precaution.

Police have not found anyone matching the description yet.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.