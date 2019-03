× Missourians would be required to purchase an AR-15 under proposed law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A bill introduced in the Missouri general assembly is turning a few heads. House Bill 11-08 filed in February by southeast Missouri Representative Andrew McDaniel would require all adults in Missouri between the ages of 18 and 35 to purchase an AR-15 style rifle.

Tax credits would be provided to defray the cost of the weapon. The bill does not currently have any scheduled hearings.