Organizers expect 300,000 in downtown St. Louis for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

ST. LOUIS - St. Louisans are painting the town green for the annual Metropolitan St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Organizers say its the largest event in St. Louis. They anticipate more than 300,000 people for the 50th annual celebration on Saturday.

But that means travelers will need to be prepared.

“Starting off at 9 o’clock with the run, the roads are going to start getting shut down in between 7 o’clock and 8 o’clock,” says Kevin Udina, assistant parade director.

He continues,” Then Market will be shut down for the parade. That kicks off at noon and then pretty much everything one block north and one block south will be shut down as well.”

That means traffic could be slow going and parking could be challenging.

“Union Station is a good spot to park in. They’ve got a big parking lot there. Also, the Stadium East and West garages are good to get into,” says Shawn Milligan, parade director.

“The best thing for Ubers and ride shares is obviously not on Market. Move one block north to Chestnut or Walnut. That would be a better location to pick up."

The parade director says the route is a little over a mile. He says it starts at 18th St. and ends at Broadway and Walnut. He adds that there are 102 floats in the parade and it should last about two-and-a-half hours. He says this year for the 50th anniversary the Clydesdales are returning to the parade for the first time in a decade.

Organizers ask that you don’t bring any glass to the event. For additional information, visits IrishParade.org.