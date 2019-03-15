Saint Louis Zoo’s First Bank sea lion shows begin Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's time for the sea lions at The Saint Louis Zoo to report to spring training and get ready for their busy season.

The Sea lion care staff are working with these intelligent pinnipeds on high jumps, flipper walks, high dives, powerful swimming and other acrobatic and athletic behaviors.

Throughout the show, staff will explain sea lion behavior and positive-reinforcement training, animal fun facts and the need for conserving the sea lions' ocean habitat.

2019 Spring and Summer Schedule:

Spring Training Shows March 16-29 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. every day Pre-season Weekend Shows - March 30-May 19

Daily Summer Shows - May 24-Aug.16

For full schedule click here!