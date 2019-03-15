× Sesame Street to debut on US postal stamps

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that they will be honoring “one of the most influential and beloved children’s television shows” with a limited series of stamps.

There will be 16 Sesame Street muppets to choose from including favorites Big Bird, Ernie, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo.

“For the last 50 years, it has provided educational programming and entertainment for generations of children throughout the country and around the world,” said officals.

Two other series of stamps will be released in 2019, Tyrannosaurus rex stamps and spooky silhouettes. One design even illustrates a face-to-face encounter with a T. rex.

USPS officials have not yet provided a release date for any of the stamps.

