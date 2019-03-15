Snowmelt north of St. Louis causing rivers to rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Area emergency management agencies are preparing for the possibility of a severe flood season this spring. Rivers are rising and as temperatures warm, snowmelt from north of St. Louis is expected to make matters worse.

“We’re just monitoring and looking at future casts and future predictions,” said Lincoln County Floodplain Manager Adam Stanek.

He said the county is currently seeing some flooding along the Mississippi River in areas where officials would expect to see problems. The good news is there is no rain in the immediate forecast because in many areas the soil is already saturated. The concern is what happens with snowmelt upriver.

“If it happens at a rapid pace, all the water, in turn, is going to come into this watershed and these tributaries, which could fill up and result in a higher than normal river level,” Stanek said.

One Lincoln County resident said her camping plans have already been canceled because of flooding concerns.

“Unfortunately, it kind of puts a damper on our summer and our springs,” said Nichole Noble.

Her family has a camping lot north Winfield but will not be camping due to flood concerns.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest along the St. Louis riverfront next week at approximately 6 feet above flood stage.