Song of the Day – Moolah Shrine Circus

Come run away and join the Shrine Circus! This is your opportunity to experience all the sights and sounds that the circus has to offer! Coming to the Family Arena March 21-24, the Moolah Shrine Circus is the perfect family getaway!

Be amazed at the gravity-defying trapeze artists as they fly through the air in their aerial ballet. Enjoy the crazy antics of the hilarious clowns as they jump and tumble under the “Big Top”. Listen to the roar of the magnificent but treacherous tigers. Watch the elephants as they trumpet around the “Three Rings”. Taste the wonderful carnival food such as cotton candy, snow cones, peanuts, popcorn, and soda. There are numerous different acts that everyone can enjoy. Not only do we have numerous different types of animals such as enormous elephants, and high-spirited Arabian stallions, but we will even let you get up close and personal with the elephants and ponies as you and your family can ride them.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, March 15th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.