Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County library is now expanding their instrument check out.

The St. Louis County Libraries, launched a program last June that allows residents to check out musical instruments. This is the first program in the area, that is aimed at helping children and adults unlock passions or help with boosting their comprehension skills.

Kristen Sorth discussed the 15 different instruments to choose from, with instructional music books.