ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, 2019

NOTE: Apologies, I had World Eagle Day down for an incorrect date, so it didn't make the video above.

World Eagle Day

Date: Sunday, March 17 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 10:00am-4pm Admission- $2 donation per person (kids 10 and under FREE)

Learn about our national symbol and other exotic Eagle species.

https://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/world-eagle-day/

St. Patrick Day Downtown Parade

Date: Saturday, March 16 Venue: Along Market Street, Downtown St. Louis

Time: Noon

The St. Patrick’s Day Run is at 9am. Then the parade runs from 20th and Market Streets to Broadway and Clark streets. Rain or shine!

https://irishparade.org/the-parade/

Shamrock Run & Parade

Date: Saturday, March 16 Venue: Downtown Cottleville, MO

The Cottleville Firefighters Outreach promises a day of fun and celebration for the whole family. The event will begin with a morning 7k Run and Fun Walk at 8am. The Shamrock Parade starts at Noon. The parade will run for approximately an hour and half.

http://www.fireoutreach.com/shamrock/

Annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade

Date: Sunday, March 17 Venue: Along Tamm Ave., Dogtown neighborhood, St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am

The Ancient Order of Hibernians has sponsored this parade since 1984. It is always held on St Patrick's Day.

https://www.stlhibernians.com/events2/2019/stp/st_patricks_day_parade_dogtown_2019.html

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 16-17 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p Tickets start at $45.00

The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: The Play That Goes Wrong

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 16-17 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm, 7:00pm Tickets: $19.00-$92.00

Calamity, disaster, fiasco: whichever word you’d like to choose, the opening night performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor has gone decidedly wrong. Will The Rep survive this train wreck of a play? Come find out!

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-play-that-goes-wrong

St. Louis Symphony – Beethoven’s Violin Concerto

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 16-17 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday 3pm Tickets: $25.00-$83.00

Violinist Anthony Marwood will simultaneously perform and lead these performances featuring works by Haydn and Beethoven. A stunning display for soloist and orchestra, Beethoven’s Violin Concerto ends with the flashiest, most virtuosic passagework for the soloist in a dance-like finale that will bring audiences to their feet.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

11th Robert Classic French Film Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 16-17 Venue: Washington University’s Brown Hall Auditorium

Times Vary Tickets: $13 General Admission

Celebrating St. Louis’ Gallic heritage and France’s cinematic legacy, the featured films span the decades from the 1930s through the 1990s, offering a revealing overview of French cinema.

http://www.cinemastlouis.org/robert-classic-french-film-festival

GUITAR: The Instrument that Rocked the World

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 16-17 Venue: St. Louis Science Center, west St. Louis

Adults (ages 13-59): $10.95, Children (ages 5-12): $7.95, Children 4 and Under: Free

Experience the science of sound with hands-on interactives for all ages. From its ancient beginnings in the Nile River Valley to its iconic status as a modern mainstay of every genre of music, the guitar has rocked them all.

https://www.slsc.org/exhibits-attractions/guitar-the-instrument-that-rocked-the-world/

US Chess: 80 Years -Promoting the Royal Game in America

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 16-17 Venue: World Chess Hall of Fame

Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: Noon-5:00pm

Admission: Free (Suggested donation of $3 per person or $5 for family)

This exhibit celebrates the US Chess Federation, the official governing body of American chess, and its many accomplishments since its 1939 founding. The exhibition will include audio clips, video interviews, photographs and never-before-exhibited artifacts to remember the past and look towards the future as US Chess continues to promote the game to all through its mission to empower people, enrich lives and enhance communities through chess. Open through October 27, 2019.

https://worldchesshof.org/exhibit/us-chess-80-years

Orchid Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 9-10 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden's expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx