East St. Louis Flyers take Boys 3A Basketball State Championship in overtime

Posted 10:53 pm, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55PM, March 16, 2019

CHICAGO, IL – Saturday the East ST. Louis Flyers took the Boys 3A Basketball State Championship I Chicago.  They defeated Chicago Bogan High 68-63 in overtime.  This marked the first time that East St. Louis Senior High School Boys Basketball team has won a state championship.

East. St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks attended the game, “This was a remarkable win. We were on the edge of our seats as these young men and coaches demonstrated without a doubt, exactly why we are called the City of Champions!”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.