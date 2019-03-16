× Saint Louis routs Davidson 67-44 to reach A-10 title game

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tramaine Isabell Jr. had 19 points and eight assists to spark sixth-seeded Saint Louis to a 67-44 rout of second-seed Davidson in the Atlantic 10 tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Javon Bess scored 24 points for the Billikens (22-12), who play fourth-seed St. Bonaventure in Sunday’s championship game. St. Bonaventure defeated Rhode Island 68-51 in the other semifinal. The Bonnies beat Saint Louis 66-57 in their only regular-season meeting on March 9.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who was named the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year on Tuesday, led the Wildcats (24-9) with 15 points and Luka Brajkovic added 12.

The second matchup of the season between the programs _ Davidson took a 54-53 decision on Jan. 26 _ was deadlocked 29-29 at halftime.

Isabell broke the stalemate by scoring the first 10 points of the second half for Saint Louis and the first seven of a 12-0 run. Jordan Goodwin hit a 3-pointer and Javon Bess added a jumper, and the Billikens led 44-31 five minutes into the second half. A Foreman layup with 10:56 left extended the lead to 16, 49-33.

Hasahn French’s 3-point play with 3:38 left gave the Billikens a 59-41 advantage. Isabell’s two made free throws with 57 seconds left gave Saint Louis a 24-point lead, its biggest of the game.

Saint Louis went 14 of 30 in the second half and finished the game at 48 percent, including 8 of 17 from 3-point range. Davidson finished at 26 percent after a 5 of 29 second half, which including going 2 of 18 from distance.